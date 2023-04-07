Leadership and business training, student government, running and cheerleading composed Ashlyn Hyde’s activities at Wapsie Valley. As a result of the new friends she made, the senior selected cross country as her favorite.
Hyde chose Homecoming Week of senior year as a top memory. Although she didn’t mention it, she was among students selected for the Homecoming Court.
Her high school activities consisted of three years of track (grades 9 to 11), two of cross country (11-12), one of cheerleading (10), two of Leader in Me student representative (11-12), and one each as Student Council treasurer (12) and as an associate in Cedar Valley Center for Advanced Professional Studies (CAPS) (12).
Wapsie Valley Honor Society inducted her, and she participated three years (10-12). She made the honor roll all four years of high school and was named among students of the month in 11th and 12th grades.
The daughter of Tom and Annette Hyde, Ashlyn has two brothers, her twin Benton, and Gavin.
She plans to major in communication disorders at the University of Northern Iowa as a step toward graduate studies to become a speech language pathologist.