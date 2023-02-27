During his Oelwein High School career, senior Westin Woodson balanced activities and schoolwork.
He was active in tennis, wrestling, football and annual in high school, and his favorite memory was “just hanging out with my friends.”
Tennis was one of his favorite sports, which he got to do “with some of my favorite people,” Woodson wrote.
He made time for schoolwork, as well, being inducted into National Honor Society and receiving awards for Academic Excellence and for doing Whatever it Takes.
After high school, Woodson plans to study psychology at the University of Northern Iowa.