Oelwein High School senior Amera Schoultz enjoyed making memories in Patti Kuennen’s AP Spanish class and appreciated that Cory McBride pushed her to excel in Color Guard and band leadership roles.
“My favorite high school memory is every day that I spend in Mrs. Kuennen’s room,” Schoultz wrote. “I always spend my open hours in her room and every day is more interesting than the last. When you walk into her room, you never know what random topic we will be talking about.
“Mrs. Kuennen has been there for me through my ups and downs and I know that, no matter what, she will be there for me. She has been a role model to me these past few years (that) I have been in her room. I love spending time talking in her room or painting her walls or even playing with (Kuennen’s support dog) Winnie and trying to teach her how to roll over.
“We always have so many laughs in her class. Also I love spilling tea in her class.”
Color Guard was Schoultz’ favorite high school activity.
“I have been in it all four years of high school and every year I have enjoyed it a lot. My second year, we didn’t have a coach and it went from six of us to four of us. Due to COVID, we were also split up into cohorts but it was the three of them and I was by myself.
“I made my own routines and Mr. McBride truly pushed me and I got out of my comfort zone thanks to him,” she continued. “I know marching band is truly stressful on him and even when he knew nothing about color guard he was always there for me and supporting me to go out of my comfort zone and I will forever be thankful for him.”
Several band-related activities have afforded Schoultz honors. She was captain of Color Guard and a drum major for marching band, and also served on the Band Leadership Team as uniform manager and as saxophone section leader.
In addition to the leadership roles, she took part in several honorary band events, the NEIC and NICL Conference Honor Bands and NEIBA Honor Band (Regional), and earned two Division 1 (Superior) ratings at the solo ensemble contest.
She sang in Concert Choir and Belle Voce.
In addition, Schoultz was vice-president of Student Council and president of National Honor Society.
After high school, she intends to study early childhood education but is undecided on a college.