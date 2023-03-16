230316_ol_news_sr_spot_star_white-img

Olivia White

 Christina Domeyer | Christi Marie Photography

Starmont senior Olivia White participated in FFA and speech, earning All-State speech honors her freshman year for solo musical theater.

Her best memories, she said, came from acting in the play “The Murder Mystery at the Murder Mystery.”

On a related note, “because I love theater and singing,” she said she chose speech as her favorite activity.

Olivia’s mom is Melissa Stringer and her brother is Evan Fiedler.

She plans to study for a social work degree at University of Northern Iowa to become a mental health therapist.