West Central senior Brandon Cushion will cherish being selected for second-team all-state in football and first-team all-district.
Cushion started for four years on the West Central varsity football and basketball teams, and played for three seasons for the co-op baseball team. His senior season is this summer. He also played golf for multiple seasons.
After high school, he plans to attend Wartburg College to play football and baseball while deciding on a major.
Brandon’s parents are Brian and Mariah Cushion. His greatest influence, he said, is his dad. Nolan, Milton and Oliver are his siblings.
“Brandon was a four-year starter in basketball and football, which hasn’t happened here in a long time,” West Central football coach and AD Steve Milder said about Cushion signing with Wartburg, noting it’s rare to have four-sport athletes do that well and that it takes toughness to start as a freshman.
Cushion set several records as a senior in football after accumulating 1,547 yards rushing, 31 rush touchdowns, 16 receptions, 155 yards receiving and 33 total offensive scores, per archives. Accolades included first team District 3 8-Man running back; the Iowa Press Sports Writers Association 8-Man second team; and fifth place on the 2023 all-class rush touchdown leaderboard (fourth in the 8-Man ranks).
His four-year compilation: 3,202 rush yards and 50 touchdowns on 482 carries, 416 yards receiving and six scores on 35 catches and 212 tackles, with 12 for loss, five fumble recoveries, three interceptions and two sacks.
Cushion has batted .365 (54 for 148) with 45 runs, 39 walks, 15 runs batted in, 12 doubles and one triple in three baseball seasons. He is 49 for 53 in stolen bases.
“I’m glad I get the opportunity to play both sports in college. They are my two favorite sports,” Cushion said at his Wartburg signing.
Golf was also important to him. Per a school yearbook survey, he could not live without “golf and my girlfriend” and said his golf clubs are a prized possession.
Brandon described himself as “athletic, easygoing and practical,” in a yearbook survey.
To underclassmen, he advised: “Don’t procrastinate, unless you are good at it.”