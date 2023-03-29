Päsha Kirk, who will be graduating from Oelwein’s O2 High School, involved herself in a wealth of activities during her time as a student, though it was her efforts assisting with the class’s dramatic productions that she identified as her favorite.
Indeed, of all her activities — Rocket Club, FFA, Jazz Band, Concert Band, Marching Band, Concert Choir, Student Council, fall play during freshman and sophomore years as well as spring play freshman year — it was “working backstage on the plays” that she selected as most special to her.
In the field of athletics, meanwhile, she also participated in volleyball, track and softball.
Kirk’s family includes her mother Danielle Neubauer, her father Benjamin Kirk and siblings Serine, Curtis, Sebastian, Lucian and A.J. Her devoted service dog is named Sheeba.
While in school, Kirk received special recognition as a member of the Iowa Ambassadors of Music honor band, while also being named to the academic honor roll. She remains undecided regarding her plans after graduation.