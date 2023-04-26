West Central senior Evan Recker enjoys gaming and golf and said that, after high school, he plans to become an astrophysicist.
For a memorable moment, he chose “playing Mario Party with the guys.”
He has participated in cross country, band, track, speech, drama and golf. His trumpet, he said, is his prized possession.
He hopes to one day become a researcher and win an award.
Evan is the son of Mark and Nicki Recker and brother to Grace.
“Man of mystery” is how he describes himself.
To underclassmen, he advises, “You only live once!”