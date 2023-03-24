Senior Keegan O’Brien enjoyed the Distributive Education Clubs of America trips and competitions with Starmont High School, specifically his team qualifying last month for this year’s top competition. He plans to study computer science at the University of Iowa.
O’Brien and teammate Keelie Curtis placed third in Buying and Merchandising Team Decision-Making at the DECA State Career Development Conference, held Feb. 26-27 in Des Moines, qualifying for what the organization terms the International Career Development Conference, set April 22-25 in Orlando.
In football, he was named first team academic all-state and was named a second-team all-district lineman.
He participated in large-group speech, was inducted into the National Honor Society and elected to the student council.
Keegan’s parents are Nicole and Joel O’Brien, his brother is Quinn O’Brien and sister is Taryn O’Brien.