Starmont High School senior Madelyn Otdoerfer took part in activities ranging from robotics and running to speech and student government. She most enjoyed the bus rides home from cross country and track meets, thanks to the camaraderie.
“I would always have the best conversations on the bus rides home late at night,” Otdoerfer said.
Her favorite high school memory is going to the school at midnight with a group of friends to play on the playground.
She has been involved in cross country, track, student council, robotics, speech and National Honor Society, which inducted her.
Some of these teams or groups have qualified for state competitions. Otdoerfer earned all-state speech honors this year in large-group. She is president of the NHS chapter and has captained the cross country team.
Madelyn’s parents are Andy and Jennifer Otdoerfer. She has three younger siblings, Ian, Izaiah and Katelyn.
After graduation, she plans to major in art education at the University of Northern Iowa.