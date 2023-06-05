Recent West Central graduate Thyron “T” Mathews III plans to build his own business in real estate, he told the school yearbook.
T describes himself as “a gentle giant” and lists his secret ambition as “science.”
He enjoys hanging out with friends and gaming, prizes a video game monitor, and will remember hitting the highest rank on a certain video game for the first time.
His parents, Thyron II and Terri Mathews, are his biggest influence, he told the yearbook. His siblings are Gladice and Dallas.
To underclassmen, he advises: “When you try something new, do your best and be confident.”