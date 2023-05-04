Memorable moments for West Central’s Creighton Houge were “going 4-0 in football” senior year and “starting varsity as a freshman,” he said.
Starting the football season unbeaten, 4-0, as the Blue Devils did in 2022, was the first such victory streak since 2010 and first to open a season since 2009, per archives.
Houge was a four-year varsity starter for football, lettering and earning All-District first team honors as a senior linebacker and first-team all-Oelwein Daily Register in 8 Man-3 with 44 solo tackles and 54 tackles overall. He garnered All-District honors both as a junior — second team — and as a sophomore — honorable mention.
In three of his four years lettering in varsity basketball, Houge also started. In the Upper Iowa Conference (UIC), he earned honorable mention as a senior along with team Most Valuable Player. As a senior forward, Houge was voted honorable mention in all-ODR basketball with 11.3 points per game while sinking 61% of field goal attempts and 42.9% from the free-throw line.
Houge was a three-year varsity letterwinner in baseball and in track and field.
Twice, he was an Upper Iowa Conference weightlifting champion in bench press, squat and deadlift along with overall strongman in his weight class.
Creighton was recently named the UIC Powerlifting Champion, an honor for which he was asked to represent UIC by competing in a powerlifting competition in Dubuque this summer.
He is the first from West Central to attain this honor.
The district has had students lift before but not enter tournaments, activities director Steve Milder said.
Other hobbies Houge enjoys are fishing and riding dirt bikes and snowmobiles, he told the school yearbook.
He attained the honor roll senior year.
“Lift weights,” he advised underclassmen. “Don’t take everything so seriously.”
He described himself as “athletic, hardworking (and) strong.”
Creighton is the son of Jeremy and Shelly Houge, both of whom he says are his greatest influences; he is brother to Jaida and Garrison.
He prizes his truck and would one day like to move to Wyoming.
Currently enrolled at Northeast Iowa Community College in Calmar, Houge is training toward a heavy equipment operator certification.