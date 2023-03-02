Decorated scholar and athlete Parker Sperfslage, a senior at Oelwein High School, noted his on-field exploits as well as his role in a community of peers as highlights of his student experience.
“Football was my favorite activity,” he explained, “because of the great coaches and teammates I had. I also really enjoyed leading the volleyball student section the past two years because it brought a lot of students out to the games.
“It was just a really fun experience, overall.”
In describing a favorite memory from high school, he pointed to “all of the interactions that I have with my friends, whether it is at lunch, study hall or a sporting event” as holding special meaning.
Sperfslage’s family includes his parents, Tom and Tera Sperfslage, as well as siblings Tanner and Kasey.
His high school honors, meanwhile, are varied and numerous, and include being class valedictorian, a DECA national qualifier, a four-sport varsity letter winner and a four-year student body president, in addition to serving as choir president, being part of three conference honor choirs, and president of Husky Mart. His activities at OHS were choir, FFA, DECA, BPA, annual, and HEARTS Club along with football, basketball, baseball, tennis, track, musicals and Silver Cord.
After graduation, Sperfslage plans to attend Wartburg College, where he will continue playing football while studying post-secondary high school math education.