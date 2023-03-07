FFA, wrestling and softball occupied Wapsie Valley High School senior Delaney Youngblut’s schedule. She landed leadership roles as wrestling captain and FFA secretary.
Her parents are Darrin and Mandi Youngblut and siblings are Dawson and Harper.
With siblings participating in wrestling, Delaney was Wapsie’s lone female grappler when IWCOA oversaw it. She also wrestles for Immortal Athletics.
When the IGHSAU sanctioned the sport, the Wapsie Valley administration decided to co-op with Sumner-Fredericksburg, which had more numbers to its program.
“I don’t care what colors I wear as long as I’m wrestling,” Youngblut said, per archives.
She influenced a couple of freshmen Warriors to join the team. Freshman Mae Wedemeier recalled watching Delaney wrestle the prior season and thinking, “‘Ooh, I want to be a badass like her,’” per archives.
Sports was her favorite type of activity, Delaney said, “because I have such a passion for them.”
It was “too hard to pick” her favorite high school memory, she said. It is known, however, that the Wapsie FFA voted her Sweetheart Queen for 2021-22.
After high school and finishing her general education credits at Hawkeye Community College, she intends to study speech pathology at the University of Northern Iowa.