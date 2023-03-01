Oelwein High School senior Brock Steinlage, son of Jeff and Mindy Steinlage, has participated in sports year-round, having played football, basketball, golf, track — and his favorite, baseball.
He enjoyed the ambience of baseball, he indicated, after having listed it as his favorite memory and activity.
“We have a great group of guys that go out every year, which makes a fun atmosphere,” Steinlage said.
For honors, National Honor Society inducted him as a member.
Steinlage plans to attend Iowa State University for agricultural systems technology.