Time spent at sports practices and games was memorable for West Central senior Abby Squires, who plans to major in business at the University of Iowa.
Abagail’s parents are Chad and Angie Squires. She credits them as her greatest influence. Her siblings are Kenzie, Marlee and Ashton.
Tanning, shopping, and hanging out with friends are favorite hobbies for the senior who, in a school yearbook survey, describes herself as spontaneous, enthusiastic and indecisive.
Squires was named Homecoming Queen last fall, although it escaped her mention.
To underclassmen, Abby advised, “Make the most of the four short years you get here. Do the things that push you out of your comfort zone and live with no regrets.”
Her secret ambition is to “travel the world.”