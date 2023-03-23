Among all North Fayette Valley senior Brendan Wander’s activities — football, trap team, wrestling, FFA, Boy Scouts and chorus — he most enjoyed football, as he said it allowed him to be active with his friends and have fun. He’ll especially treasure reliving his interception last fall against Dubuque Wahlert.
Wander also earned his Iowa FFA Degree and his Eagle Scout award.
For his capstone Eagle project, he completed extensive renovations in fall 2021 to Clermont City Park. Specifically, he renovated the gazebo, repairing the ceiling and landscaping around it using memorial bricks the city had removed from downtown for maintenance reasons. While there, he stained both shelters and power-washed the park playground equipment and seating. The project, although he did not file the paperwork for a volunteering honor cord, took 136 hours.
Brendan lives with his parents, Kyle and Kathy Wander, in Clermont. His siblings are: Steven (married to Shelby) Kress of Clarksville; Nicholas Wander (Claire) of Cedar Falls; Johnathon Wander of Decorah; Hope (Noah) With of Urbandale; and Danny Wander of Clermont.
He is undecided on his plans after high school.