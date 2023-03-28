Wapsie Valley senior Landon Sullivan identified his time in art class as a particularly memorable part of his high school experience.
And while his student activities, which included participation in archery, FFA and 4-H, encompassed a variety of pursuits, he selected gym class as his favorite among them.
As for his plans after finishing in Fairbank, Sullivan shared his intention to move forward with his education while taking time to consider what career might best suit his vision and talents.
After high school, he said, he plans to “finish my general education classes at Hawkeye Community College and decide what I want to do for a career.”