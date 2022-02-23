The acoustic classic rock duo of Hudson and Overly — also featuring saxophone — is scheduled to play from 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at Generations Lounge in Oelwein. The venue is on the second floor of 29 S. Frederick Ave., above Leo’s Italian Restaurant.
