CLERMONT — Join the Classic Tractors 21st Annual Fall Ride highlighting Northeast Iowa’s colorful autumn scenery on Saturday, Sept. 30, with a rain date of Sunday, Oct. 1.
For many, it is the last ride of the year. Registration is at Clermont City Park from 7-8:15 a.m. with free coffee and doughnuts served. The 44-mile ride leaves at 8:30 a.m. Proceeds from the ride go to local county food pantries and the Northeast Iowa Community College Student Crisis Fund.
The park is located off Highway 18 in Clermont. Turn east at Lincoln Park and the park is on the left near the fire station, where there’s a lot for rigs to park.
The ride leaves Clermont and heads to the Lima Church for morning break and may visit Volga Lake depending upon time. From there the ride heads to Barney’s in Wadena for lunch, $10-12. Then the ride heads toward Elgin for an afternoon break at the Elgin Tap and back to Clermont. No tractor, no problem — ride in Classic Tractors comfortable 20 passenger covered shuttle. Persons must call to reserve a passenger seat. Special rates for families and tractors with wagons.
To pre-register or for more information, call Denny Wilkins 563-379-0817, Brian Hageman 563-379-3772, or Jan Bear 563-380-7600.
Classic Tractors is a non-profit corporation; proceeds from events go to local county food pantries, NICC Student Crisis Fund, fire departments, and community betterment projects.