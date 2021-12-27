OSSIAN — Classic Tractors of Northeast Iowa, Inc. invites antique tractor enthusiasts to its annual Christmas party on Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Wild Woods Event Center in Ossian. It’s a great way to meet “Old Iron” lovers and learn about club activities.
Social hour starts at 5 p.m., with dinner served at 6 pm. The menu includes: pork loin, chicken breast, cheesy potatoes, salads and beverage. Paid 2022 club members receive a $5 discount on their meal. In the event of bad weather, the party will be on Jan. 15.
Classic Tractors of NE IA Inc. Is a non-profit corporation with proceeds going to local food pantries, NICC Student Crisis Fund, and other non-profit causes. Call Denny at 563 379-0817 or Jan at 563-380-7600 for info or reservations.