Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

CLERMONT — Area residents are invited to join Classic Tractors on Saturday, Oct. 1, for the 21st Annual Fall Ride through northeast Iowa’s scenic landscape. Proceeds from the ride will be donated to the local county food pantries and the NICC Student Crisis Fund. A rain date is set for Sunday, Oct. 2.

The 35-mile ride leaves at 8:45 a.m. from Cherry Valley Trucking, 107 Dolphin Ave., Luana. Directions from Postville are to take Highway 18 east out of Postville, then take a left onto county road X16 (Dolphin Avenue).

Tags

Trending Food Videos