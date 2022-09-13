CLERMONT — Area residents are invited to join Classic Tractors on Saturday, Oct. 1, for the 21st Annual Fall Ride through northeast Iowa’s scenic landscape. Proceeds from the ride will be donated to the local county food pantries and the NICC Student Crisis Fund. A rain date is set for Sunday, Oct. 2.
The 35-mile ride leaves at 8:45 a.m. from Cherry Valley Trucking, 107 Dolphin Ave., Luana. Directions from Postville are to take Highway 18 east out of Postville, then take a left onto county road X16 (Dolphin Avenue).
Registration is from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. with free coffee and donuts. From Luana participants will head to the Big Springs Fish Hatchery for the morning break. Then it’s off to the Gunder Roadhouse for lunch at 1 p.m. and return to Luana.
Persons without a tractor can ride in the 20-passenger covered shuttle; call to reserve a seat. There are special rates for families with tractors with wagons. To pre-register or for more information, call Denny Wilkins 563-379-0817, Bill Green 563-419-4273, or Jan Bear 563-380-7600.
Classic Tractors of NE IA, Inc., Clermont, a nonprofit, returns proceeds to the community via charity.