CLERMONT — Classic Tractors NE IA, Inc., will host the 18th Annual Spring Ride touring northeast Iowa’s scenic Winneshiek County on Saturday, June 24.
This year the ride leaves from Freeport and visits the Winneshiek Wildberry Winery for the morning break. The ride then parades through Burr Oak for the Laura Ingalls Wilder Parade, with lunch served by the local 4-H Club. Participants will then check out the Bluffton area for a scenic ride back to Freeport. The rain date for the spring ride will be Sunday, June 25.
Registration will be at the Freeport Winneshiek County Repair Shop, 1751 Old Stage Road, Decorah. To locate the shop, from the intersection of Highways 52 and 9, go east on Hwy 9 toward Walmart and turn north onto Old Stage Road. Registration is from 7-8:15 a.m., along with coffee, donuts, and fellowship. Special rates are available for families and tractors with wagons. The 44-mile ride leaves promptly at 8:30 a.m.
Those who would like to experience the ride but do not have a tractor,
may reserve a seat on the 20-passenger covered wagon. The shuttle provides a comfortable open-air ride. To reserve a shuttle seat, or for more information, call Denny Wilkins 563-379-0817, Brian Hageman 563-379-3772, or Jan Bear 563-380-7600.
Classic Tractors of NE IA Inc. is a non-profit corporation with proceeds donated to local food pantries, NICC scholarships, historic preservation, and community betterment projects.