CLERMONT — Join Classic Tractors on the 18th Annual Spring Tractor Ride from Clermont showcasing northeast Iowa’s scenic landscape on Saturday, June 25; rain date Sunday, June 26. Classic Tractors is a non-profit organization, incorporated in 2004, that continues to donate funds to worthy causes. Proceeds from the ride benefit local food pantries, the Northeast Iowa Community College Student Crisis Fund and betterment projects.
Registration is at Clermont City Park from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. for the 43-mile ride, leaving at 8:45 a.m.
The park is located off Hwy. 18, turn east at Lincoln Park on Apple Road. Park vehicles by the Fire Station. Free coffee and donuts will be served.
From Clermont, the route winds its way to the Gunder Roadhouse for a morning break and on to the Luana Tap for lunch — budget $10. Enjoy the lush green as riders head to the “Hometown of the World,” Postville for afternoon break and back to Clermont.
No tractor? No problem. Call to reserve a seat in a covered, 20-passenger shuttle hosted by Classic Tractors. Special rates are offered for families and tractors with wagons.
To pre-register or for info, call Denny Wilkins, 563-379-0817 or Jan Bear, 563-380-7600. Cost is $20 per tractor or shuttle rider for members and $25 for non-members, with special rates for families.