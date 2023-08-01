DES MOINES — Clayton County is among 46 Iowa counties now authorized for emergency haying or grazing use of Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres for fiscal year 2023, according to USDA.
Counties approved for emergency haying or grazing include: Allamakee, Benton and Clayton in northeast Iowa.
A CRP participant must receive approval for emergency haying or grazing from their county FSA Office before any action is taken. CRP participants there can seek approval for either emergency haying or emergency grazing but cannot do both on the same acres. The emergency haying authorizations end on Aug. 31. The emergency grazing period for these counties will end Sept. 30.
The USDA Elkader Service Center is at 500 Gunder Road NE, Elkader, IA 52043-9020, 563-245-1713 ext. 2.
Counties are automatically approved for CRP emergency haying and grazing when they reach the D2 (severe drought) level on the U.S. Drought Monitor and are outside of the primary nesting season (May 15 through Aug. 1). Additionally, the 2018 Farm Bill also authorized counties with a documented 40% loss of forage production to be eligible for emergency haying and grazing. Local FSA County Committees can review forge loss data and make a recommendation to the Iowa FSA State Committee to authorize emergency haying and grazing.
The U.S. Drought Monitor is updated every Thursday and new counties may become eligible for emergency haying and grazing. Again, prior approval from the local FSA is required.