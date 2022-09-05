Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Northeast Iowa Young Professionals welcome the community to their one-day “Attracting Success Summit” on Friday, Sept. 23 at the Volga City Opera House, 609 Washington St, Volga.

Participants will learn about programs and tools to retain, attract, and invest in a growing population.

Tags

Trending Food Videos