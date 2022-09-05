The Northeast Iowa Young Professionals welcome the community to their one-day “Attracting Success Summit” on Friday, Sept. 23 at the Volga City Opera House, 609 Washington St, Volga.
Participants will learn about programs and tools to retain, attract, and invest in a growing population.
Gary Kroger, a former Saturday Night Live actor and Northeast Iowa native, will deliver the 11 a.m. keynote, sharing about leaving his rural roots and why returning to Iowa proved the best move.
Events begin with a 10 a.m. welcome from a series of guests including Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg and area business and supporters — Iowa Rural Development Council, Alpine Communications, ITC Midwest — and recreation — Clayton County Conservation and the Turkey River Corridor — and end with a 4 p.m. social hour.
Costs are $30 per adult. Students must register although fees have been covered through sponsorship.
Cohosted with Clayton County Conservation, sponsorship is made possible through Iowa Rural Development Council, Iowa Area Development Group, Alpine Communications and the McGregor-Marquette Area Chamber of Commerce.
Following a 12:15 lunch, half-hour afternoon sessions will focus on, in order:
• Student-driven opportunities for community problem solving, 1–1:30 p.m., with Laura Williams and the Area Education Agency
• Attracting Success Campaign, 1:30–2 p.m., Jarod Bormann, Professionally Driven Productions. Borman interviewed young professionals whose videos are found on the Clayton County Conservation website.
• Leadership Training in less than Five Minutes: The Lone Nut- Ted Talk, 2:15–2:20 p.m.
• Energy Coaching for sustainable business, 2:20–3 p.m., with the Clayton County Energy District.
• Investing for retirement, “never too early,” 3–3:30 p.m. with Brian Power
• “Enhancing Outdoor Recreation Assets Improves Quality of Life,” 3:30–4 p.m., with Clayton County Conservation