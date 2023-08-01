The 2023 Clayton County Fair, one of the oldest gatherings of its kind in northeast Iowa, begins in earnest today and runs through Monday morning in National, situated between Garnavillo and Farmersburg.
The fair gets underway this morning, with the Horse Show scheduled for 9 a.m., with swine, sheep and meat goats scheduled to arrive between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Later Wednesday, the 4-H Exhibit Hall opens (4 – 9 p.m.), as do the carnival rides, which can be enjoyed from 5 – 9 p.m. Other notable events include a BBQ at 5 p.m. and the Fair Queen Pageant and Flag Raising Ceremony at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday morning, animals once again are the focus, as beef, dairy, bucket bottle calves, dairy goats, rabbits, poultry and other animal entries will be received. Both the Commercial and 4-H Exhibit Halls open at noon, with the Dog Show — Rally and Agility Classes (1:30 p.m.) and Swine Show (5 p.m.) also occurring. Carnival rides open at 5 p.m., as well, with country music group Little Texas entertaining patrons at 8 p.m.
Friday morning, meanwhile, will witness the Dairy Goat, Rabbit and Dairy shows, all of which get started between 8 and 9:30 a.m.; the Market Beef Show follows at 3 p.m., the same time the carnival rides commence for the day. That evening, the motocross fires up at 6 p.m., followed by two musical acts: Twitty & Lynn at 7 p.m. and local favorites Not Quite Brothers at 9 p.m.
Highlights of a busy Saturday include the morning’s Sheep, Poultry and Meat Goat Shows, with Bucket Bottle Calves Conference Judging at 1 p.m. and the Beef Breeding Show at 2:30 p.m. Also at 1 p.m. will be the Kiddie Tractor Pull and Demolition Derby. The Great Cook-Off Contest sizzles at 3:30 p.m., while the evening brings Mutton Busting in the grandstands at 6 p.m. and the Clayton County Bull Bash an hour later, all followed by a DJ in the beer garden and movie night at 9 p.m.
Sunday morning, activities resume with the 4-H and FFA Livestock Judging contest at 9:30 a.m., and the Truck and Tractor Pull at 11 a.m. The Kiddie Calf and Little Piglet Shows will run from noon until 3 p.m., meanwhile, with youth ag Olympics at 2:30 p.m. and carnival rides open from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. As the fair concludes, exhibits and livestock entries will be released Sunday night, with the gathering culminating in the livestock auction at 9 a.m. Monday morning.
Admission to the fair varies by day, ranging from $5 on Wednesday to $15 each on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Sunday’s admission cost is $10, while a season pass is $35. Admission includes access to all entertainment events.