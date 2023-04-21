Clayton County Sheriff’s Log
Saturday, March 25
At 7:52 p.m., Clayton County Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance near the 500 block of E Watson Street in Garnavillo. Deputies came into contact with Nicholas Blank, 44, of Garnavillo who showed signs of impairment. Upon further investigation, it was determined Blank drove to the residence prior to arrival of law enforcement. Blank was then arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with OWI 1st Offense.
Saturday, April 1
The Clayton County Sheriff's Office took a report of a missing five-year-old girl from her residence. The child had wandered off at approximately 7:30 p.m. Clayton County Deputies did an initial search of the area and were unable to locate the child. Additional resources were requested. With the help of local law enforcement agencies, fire departments, EMS services, Emergency Management and drone services, the girl was found at approximately 11:20 p.m. one-half mile from her residence. The girl was transported to Mercy One Hospital in Dubuque as precaution and reunited with her family.
The following agencies assisted in locating the missing child: Holy Cross Fire Department & EMS services, Sherill Fire Department, Guttenberg Fire Department, Clayton County Emergency Management, Buchanan County Emergency Management, Buchanan County Sheriff's Office including Drone & K9 Unit, Independence Police Department K9 Unit, Farley Police Department, Delaware County Sheriff's Office including UTV & K9 Unit, Dubuque County Sheriff's Office & K9 Unit, Monona Fire Department's Drone Unit, Dubuque Police Department Drone division, Department of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol, Clayton County Secondary Roads Department and many residents in the North Buena Vista/Holy Cross area that assisted with the search.
Monday, April 3
That evening, Clayton County Deputies arrested Michael Hogan, 40, of Strawberry Point for an outstanding Clayton County arrest warrant. Hogan was transported to and held in the Clayton County Jail. The Clayton County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Strawberry Point Police Department.
Tuesday, April 4
At approximately 7:54 p.m., a Clayton County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 500-block of W. Mission Street in Strawberry Point. During the interaction with the male driver, drug paraphernalia was located on his person. As a result, Levi M. McClain Corcran, 34, of Strawberry Point was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. McClain was placed under arrest, and transported to the Clayton County Jail.