A Farmersburg man has been sentenced to prison after admitting he clandestinely recorded sexual relations with a woman.
As part of the agreement to get that plea, an additional felony charge linked to alleged secret recordings of a 13-year-old girl showering was dismissed.
Daniel Jame Genthe, 35, of Farmersburg, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated misdemeanor invasion of privacy and was sentenced on Oct. 5 in Clayton County District Court to up to two years in prison on each count, but they will be served concurrently.
On release, he will be placed on 10 years of supervision as if on parole, and he must register as a sex offender and pay a civil penalty.
The court suspended a fine and surcharge, but Genthe must pay court costs.
The one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class C felony, against Genthe was dismissed.
The crimes occurred between the fall of 2019 and early 2020.
He admitted in his plea that twice he secretly filmed himself and his girlfriend engaged in a sex act. She did not know he was filming.