Among the area’s charitable entities making the recent Christmas season more festive for local families in need was Shepherd of the Hills Ministries, best known for its thrift store located in Saint Olaf, Clayton County.
The highlight of these efforts was the organization’s Holiday Shop, which took place shortly before Christmas, an annual event in its twenty-seventh year, one designed to provide families in need or those in crisis with a brighter holiday, according to Shepherd of the Hills Coordinator Heather Hageman.
The Holiday Shop, Hageman explained, serves clients “from Clayton County and surrounding areas” who are referred to the ministry by various area service agencies. Those families, she said, were then encouraged to “schedule a time, either on Dec. 14th or 15th,” (the dates of this year’s Holiday Shop) during which the families were able to shop for their children, choosing from among the many items made available at no cost.
Of the gifts provided for the event, “everything was donated,” Hageman said, some 4,000 children’s items offered by a variety of entities. “Toys for Tots, which donated 2,600 toys, was the biggest donor,” she explained, “but the community stepped up, as well,” providing the remaining 1,500 gifts for the event.
About the huge number of items collected, Hageman said “according to volunteers, this is the most ever donated.”
When asked to explain the great generosity of the community, specifically, Hageman said, “people are aware there is a need. People know that others are struggling.”
It took more than Toys for Tots and some understanding private donors to make the Holiday Shop so successful, however, Hageman said. “Churches were a huge help in making quilts and blankets,” she observed, while adding that it required “a mix of everyone coming together to make it happen.”
So great is the undertaking that preparation began back in August, Hageman said. Dec. 8 and 9, meanwhile, were the designated drop-off days for all of the donations, a two-day period during which event organizers witnessed “a pretty steady flow” of gifts, one which, reflective of the community’s participation in the effort, continued even after the Holiday Shop had concluded.
“We were still getting some gifts after the event,” Hageman said.
During their scheduled time on Dec. 14 and 15, each family had an opportunity to walk through the store, selecting gifts for their kids, Hageman explained. “There were no children, just parents,” she said, “and all the gifts were unwrapped.”
At the Holiday Shop, “each child got one big gift and five smaller gifts, along with five stocking stuffers,” Hageman continued, with examples of “big“ gifts including “a big set of Legos, a fishing pole, or a skateboard.” In addition, “every family got a jigsaw puzzle and a game, and each child got three books, a pillow, and a new pair of pajamas. Each also got a quilt and a throw blanket,” she added.
With four families going through the Holiday Shop every 15 minutes, the efforts of volunteers was instrumental in allowing for the success of the event, Hageman said, with a total of 25 volunteers having assisted in some way, either by helping set up or by assisting families on the days of the giveaways. On those two days, specifically, “on average, there were about 14 volunteers each day,” Hageman said. Among those helping out during that period were employees from the Luana Savings Bank, as well as individuals from other businesses, entities which Hageman said wished to remain anonymous.
Given the extent of the gifts they received, meanwhile, many of the families were quite moved and appreciative, Hageman noted.
“They were very grateful,” she said. “A couple of the families showed a lot of emotion, including tears.”
“It was a blessing to see,” she explained.
In light of the recent pandemic, the 2022 Holiday Shop marked the first time in three years the event was held in its usual manner, Hageman said, as, in both 2020 and 2021, volunteers, rather than parents, played a significant part in picking out each family’s gifts. With conditions sufficiently improved this year, however, “we needed to open it back up to parents, because they are the ones who know the children best,” Hageman said.
Overall, the 2022 Holiday Shop was a great success, Hageman noted, though it did mark a learning experience for her, personally. Indeed, though the event has been held for nearly three decades, this year was her first in the pivotal role of Coordinator. As a result, at least at the outset of the process, “I had no idea what I was doing,” Hageman said, though, despite the learning curve, significant changes do not seem in the offing for next year. “The only change would be to mingle more with the clients. This year, I was all over the place,” she described.
Regardless of any inexperience, the recent Holiday Shop achieved its goal of serving families in need and providing them the tools to give their children a joyous Christmas.
“Everything went so smoothly, with the volunteers and everything,” Hageman concluded. “I will absolutely be back next year.”