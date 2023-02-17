Wednesday, Jan. 11
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at Fast Trak in Elkader. Deputies located Melissa Sims, 49, of Eldon, and learned she did not have a driver’s license in the state of Iowa and was in possession of methamphetamine. Sims was charged with driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance third offense, a Class D felony. Sims was arrested on Jan. 23, on warrants stemming from those charges.
Monday, Jan. 16
At 2:33 a.m. deputies responded a disturbance at a residence on Dove Avenue in rural Luana. A deputy located a vehicle associated with the suspect from the disturbance and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The suspect attempted to elude the deputy, crashed his vehicle into a ditch, then attempted to flee on foot. Jason David Fairchild, 48, of rural Luana, was taken into custody and transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with O.W.I. 3rd or subsequent offense, felony eluding, driving while revoked, and operation without ignition interlock device. The Postville Police Department assisted in this arrest.
At 2:58 p.m. deputies were made aware of a possible domestic abuse assaulted that occurred at Prairie Farms in Luana. Information from the Monona Police Department reported a female was assaulted by her husband, identified as Bryan Pollmeier, 30, of Monona. It was determined the female was physically assaulted by Pollmeier after a verbal altercation in the Prairie Farms parking lot. He was arrested and charged with domestic abuse assault w/strangulation causing bodily injury, a Class D felony.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
At 11:47 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a semi rollover located near 21872 Grandview Rd., Elkader. When deputies arrived, they found a semi tractor trailer on its side in the ditch and partially in the southbound lane. The trailer was hauling walnut logs and the vast majority of the logs were off the trailer and scattered in the west ditch. The driver was later identified as Kody Keith Everett, 39, of Edgewood. Everett was transported to MercyOne hospital in Elkader, where he was treated for his injuries. An investigation determined the semi failed to negotiate a curve while traveling southbound on Grandview Road and entered the west ditch. Everett was cited for failure to maintain control. The semi tractor and trailer were considered a total loss. Assisting at the scene were MercyOne Ambulance, Littleport Fire Department, Elkport/Garber First Responders, Elkport/Garber Fire Department and Edgewood Auto and Tire.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
At 6:42 p.m. a deputy conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation on Highway 52 near Garber Road south of Guttenberg. The deputy came into contact with Alexis Oxley, 23, of Middletown, Ohio. An odor of marijuana was detected coming from inside the vehicle and a search was conducted. Approximately two pounds of marijuana and drug-related items were located and seized. Oxley was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Law Enforcement Center where she was charged with possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Oxley was additionally cited for no valid driver’s license. The Guttenberg Police Department assisted with this arrest.
Saturday, Jan. 21
A deputy stopped a vehicle for a high rate of speed near the intersection of Hwy 52 and 190th Street. When the deputy made contact with the driver of the vehicle, they could detect an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and marijuana was found. Robert Sylvers, 61, from Apple Valley, Minnesota, was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail.
Monday, Jan. 23
Deputies were sent to 28157 Burr Oak Lane, Garnavillo for a welfare check. During the welfare check, Corey Jason Shaw, 47, of Marquette, was found in possession of drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and a firearm as a convicted felon. Shaw was arrested and taken to the Clayton County Jail. The Prairie Du Chien Police Department’s K9 Unit assisted in this arrest.
Thursday, Jan. 26
At 3:19 p.m. deputies initiated a traffic stop on Jason E. Herzog, 46, of Guttenberg, for outstanding warrants. Upon contact with Herzog, deputies smelled the odor of raw marijuana. Herzog admitted to possessing marijuana along with paraphernalia and provided it to deputies. Herzog was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance (serious misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).
Friday, Feb. 3
At approximately 10 p.m. the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office advised the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office they had taken a stolen vehicle report from the Ossian area. At approximately 11:30 p.m. a Clayton County deputy located the stolen vehicle in the Postville city limits and began following the stolen vehicle until additional police units could arrive in the area. The deputy then attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle, but the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit began. The pursuit continued for several miles in Fayette County passing through the city of Clermont. The operator of the stolen vehicle eventually brought the vehicle to a stop and surrendered to law enforcement approximately two miles west of Clermont on Highway 18. The driver, Alisha Marie Colsch, 27, of Ossian, was charged by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office through the Fayette County District Court for felony eluding, driving while suspended, and several other traffic violations. Colsch is additionally being charged by the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office for theft in the 2nd degree, a Class D felony. The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted during the pursuit by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and the West Union Police Department.