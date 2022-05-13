Saturday, April 23
At 5:04 a.m., Clayton County deputies were called to the intersection of Colesburg Road and Osterdock Road for a single vehicle accident. The driver and only occupant of the vehicle, Travis Lee Groth, of Garber, was arrested for operating while under the influence-first offense. Groth was charged and booked into the Clayton County Jail. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Guttenberg Police Department, Colesburg First Responders, Garber First Responders, and Guttenberg Memorial Hospital Ambulance service.
Monday, April 25
At 8:21 p.m., a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation on Business Highway 18 between Marquette and McGregor. The driver, Stanley Colsch, 40, of Garnavillo, was found to be driving with a suspended license and was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail, where he was charged with driving while license suspended.
Wednesday May 4
At 2:48 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon L. Burdick, 26, of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, on an outstanding warrant for failure to serve a timely sentence.
Saturday, May 7
At 12:51 p.m., a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 13 near the intersection of 190th Street for an unsafe passing violation. Contact was made with the operator, a subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a controlled substance. Bernard Rowland, 80, of Prairie du Chien, was cited and released from the traffic stop for possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rowland was additionally cited for no valid driver’s license.
At 8:12 p.m., a deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a maroon Nissan SUV for failing to display registration plates on Highway 52 and Herder Street in Guttenberg. The Nissan failed to yield, and took the deputy on a pursuit in the city of Guttenberg. The pursuit ended near an address on South 3rd Street in Guttenberg when the male subject bailed on foot from the vehicle. He fled inside a residence, and barricaded himself inside. After ignoring multiple commands to open the door and cooperate with law enforcement, Clayton County deputies and Guttenberg police officers forced entry to retrieve the subject from the residence. While inside the residence, an odor of marijuana was observed, and marijuana and numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia were collected from inside the residence. Deandre Emmanuel Hopkins, 37, of Cedar Rapids, was charged with eluding, interference with official acts, driving While license suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia. Leisha Lashante Henderson, 26, of Guttenberg, was charged with first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.