Saturday, Jan. 7
At approximately 11:41 a.m., the Clayton County Sheriffs Office received a report of a one vehicle rollover near Highway 18 and Eagle Drive in rural McGregor.
Upon arrival, deputies determined a white 2010 Ford Fusion, operated by Ronald Miller, 75, of West Union, was traveling eastbound on Highway 18 when he lost control. Miller crossed the center line, entered the north ditch and overturned several times. Miller was not wearing his safety belt at the time of the accident. Miller was later transferred to Gundersen Health System in Lacrosse, WI, where he died four days later.
Assisting the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office on scene was the Mar-Mac Police Department, Mar-Mac Rescue, McGregor Fire Department, Gundersen Ambulance, Bud’s Repair and Iowa Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement.
Sunday, Jan. 29
At approximately 3:29 p.m., the Clayton County Sheriffs Office received a report of a two vehicle accident on Highway 13 near 330th St. Upon arrival, deputies determined a blue 1995 Toyota Tacoma, operated by Lawrence Sperfslage, 81, of Strawberry Point, was traveling northbound on Highway 13 when he pulled to the east shoulder. Sperfslage re-entered the roadway and collided with a northbound 2022 Kenworth TT 80000 milk hauler operated by Donald Rausch, 75, of Dyersville.
Sperfslage was transported by Strawberry Point Ambulance to Regional Medical Center in Manchester in serious condition, and later airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics where he died of injuries sustained in the collision. The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Strawberry Point Police Department, Strawberry Point Fire Department, Strawberry Point Ambulance and Everett’s Towing.
Friday, Feb. 10
At 4:18 a.m., the Clayton County Sheriffs Office along with Elkader Police Department responded to 105 N Main St. Garnavillo for a fight in progress.
Once officers were on scene, it was determined there had been a fight between two females that were in a relationship. During the altercation, one of the females sustained injuries to her face. Also, a vehicle parked outside the residence sustained a broken window that occurred during the altercation.
As a result of the investigation at the scene, Janinelys Torres Hernandez, 25, of Postville was arrested for domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury and criminal mischief 5th degree and transported to the Clayton County Jail.
Saturday, Feb. 11
At approximately 9:27 p.m., a Clayton County Deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 18 and 135th St. near Monona. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Katie Willis, 45, of Monona. Willis was found to be operating the vehicle with a barred Iowa license. Clayton County Deputies requested the Postville Police Department K9 Officer to assist with a search of the vehicle.
Marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found inside the vehicle. Willis was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail where she was charged with driving while barred, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of controlled substance 3rd or subsequent, both class D felonies.
Sunday Feb. 12
At approximately 4:24 a.m., Clayton County Deputies, along with the Guttenberg Police Department, were dispatched to Highway 52 and 390th St. in Guttenberg for a vehicle that had struck the guard rail.
As a result of the investigation at the scene, it was determined the vehicle had not struck the guard rail, but had parked on the shoulder of the highway. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Alyssa Schuetty, 23, of Dubuque, was intoxicated and fell asleep behind the wheel. Schuetty was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail where she was charged with operating while intoxicated 1st offense.
At 12:48 p.m., a Clayton County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a red 2014 Ford Focus for a speeding violation. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Nicholas Pecinovsky, 30, of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.
Upon contact, the deputy detected a strong order of marijuana coming from within the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed Pecinovsky was in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Pecinovsky was summoned for possession of marijuana 1st offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and issued a citation for excessive speed.
Monday, Feb. 13
At approximately 2:10 p.m., a Clayton County Deputy met with Corey Hamm, 42, of Farmersburg, in reference to a civil standby for removal of personal belongings following an arrest for domestic abuse assault. During contact, it was determined Hamm had violated a domestic abuse no contact order. Hamm was placed under arrest and transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with violation of a no contact order.