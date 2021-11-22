Sunday, Oct. 10
At 9:58 p.m., Clayton County deputies arrested Michael Lee Woeber, of Clarence on a charge of first-offense public intoxication He was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was booked in for the night.
Monday, Oct. 18
At 12:30 a.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Golden Avenue and Greenfield Avenue rural Monona for a domestic assault, but deputies learned that no assault had taken place. Christopher Oelke, 49, had left his residence in his vehicle and was arrested for first-offense operating while intoxicated.
At 11:07 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 145th Street near Luana for a possible intoxicated driver. Officers observed a vehicle matching the description and attempted to stop it, but the vehicle fled. The vehicle was stopped on Gunder Road near 160th Street and the driver, William Robert Valentine, 30, of Elgin, was arrested and charged with the following second-offense operating while intoxicated, felony eluding, driving while barred, first-offense possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and open container. The Sheriffs Office was assisted by the Monona Police Department, Postville Police Department, Fayette County Sheriffs Office, Allamakee County Sheriffs Office.
Friday, Oct. 22
At 8:44 p.m., deputies observed a male subject later identified as Dennis Brooks, 73, of Monona laying in the middle of Center Street in Monona. Upon contact, Deputies observed signs of intoxication. Brooks was placed under arrest for public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor, and transported to the Clayton County Law Enforcement Center where he was turned over to jail staff.
On 10/28/2021 at approximately 4:54 AM the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a no contact order violation at 308 W Chestnut Street in Garnavillo. Deputies responded to the scene and upon further investigation Adam James Knaack of Garnavillo was arrested for violation of no contact order. Knaack was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged and booked in.
Saturday, Oct. 30
At 8:53 a.m., the Sheriffs Office received a report of a stolen vehicle near Farmersburg. The eyewitness identified a red car associated with the theft and both vehicles were last seen driving south on Highway 13. Deputies located the vehicles on Hwy 13 near 230th Street and attempted to stop the vehicles. The drivers of both vehicles fled exceeding speeds of 85 mph. The driver of the stolen vehicle fled to Elkader where he abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. The driver of the red car was pursued and ultimately stopped East of Strawberry Point on Crystal Rd. The suspects were identified as Quintin Vincent Green, 31, of Oneida, Wisconsin, and Nancy Marie Moreno, 37, of Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Several felony and misdemeanor charges will be filed following the completion of the investigation. The Clayton County Sheriffs Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Fayette County Sheriffs’ Office, Buchanan County Sheriffs Office, Iowa DNR, Delaware County Sheriffs Office and the Elkader Police Department.
Friday, Nov. 5
At about 10:23 p.m., deputies responded to a single motor vehicle accident on Kale Ave near 290th Street. Driver Sadie Ruth Abitz was arrested on the charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and booked into the Clayton County Jail.
Saturday, Nov. 6
At 1:47 a.m., deputies made a traffic stop on a gray 2006 Pontiac G6 on Jasper Avenue north of Highway 18. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Isaac Alan Greener of McGregor. He was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged and booked into jail for first-offense operating while under the influence and issued a citation for speed.
At 10:29 a.m., deputies made a traffic stop on a white 2011 Chevy Malibu for a traffic violation near Highway 13/Osborne. Driver Chad Allen Nicholson was arrested on the charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and booked into the Clayton County Jail.
Thursday, Nov. 11
At 10:09 a.m., deputies made a traffic stop on a blue 2011 Nissan Juke on Highway 13 near 270th Street because of a speed violation that occurred on Highway 13. The driver, Michael Eli Shockley, of Marshfield, Missouri, was placed under arrest for possession of controlled substance marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office where he was charged and booked in. Shockley was also issued citations for speeding and operating a non-registered vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office was also assisted on scene by the Elkader Police Department.
Sunday, Nov. 14
Clayton County deputies arrested Douglas Pierce of Guttenberg on outstanding arrest warrant for third-degree theft and fifth-degree theft. He was held on $2,000 cash bond.