Sunday, Aug. 22
At 1:18 p.m. Clayton County deputies were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident on Agate Road near Bixby Avenue. Deputies determined that Donald Reierson Jr., of Elgin, was operating a 2005 Ford F150 when he lost control negotiating a left turn entering the ditch causing $20,000 in damages. No injuries were reported and the driver was cited for failure to maintain control.
Monday, Sept. 13
At 7:15 p.m. deputies arrested Valerie Timmerman, 59, of Strawberry Point, on a Clayton County arrest warrant for operating while intoxicated-first offense, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Sheriffs Office was assisted at the scene by the Strawberry Point Police Department.
Friday, Sept. 17
At approximately 7:57 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Main Street in Clayton for reports of a motor vehicle accident. Upon further investigation Benjamin James Harrison, of Solon, was placed under arrest for public intoxication and transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was booked in and charged.
At approximately 10:59 p.m. deputies made a traffic stop on a black 2016 Dodge Journey for a traffic violation and arrested Amanda Elaine Pellock, of Prairie Du Chien, for operating while under the influence. She was transported to the Clayton County Jail.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
At 4:42 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop on Errthum Road near Heiderscheit Road, and arrested Jason Settle, 44, of Evansdale, who was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with driving while license revoked. Settle also had multiple valid arrest warrants within the state of Iowa. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol.
Thursday, Sept 23
At 5:46 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 52 near King Road. Deputies came into contact with Francisca Garcia, 42, of Garnavillo, who was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail where she was charged with driving while barred.
Friday Sept. 24
At approximately 11:37 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Clayton Road and Roosevelt Street in Garnavillo for a report of a vehicle in the ditch. Luis Arce-Uriostegui, 38, of Garnvillo was operating a red 2012 Ford Taurus when he lost control and entered the ditch. He showed signs of intoxication and was placed under arrest for operating while intoxicated-first offense and failure to maintain control.
Saturday, Sept. 25
At approximately 11:26 p.m. deputies were dispatched to West Union Street and Franklin Street in Edgewood to assist Delaware County with a motor vehicle accident.