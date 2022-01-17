Saturday, Nov. 27
At 1:42 a.m., a Clayton County Sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop for speeding on a red Chevrolet Silverado on Highway 13 near Highway 52. The driver, Matthew Jerome Hermsen, of Manchester, was arrested and booked into the Clayton County Jail for first offense operating while under the influence.
At 6:20 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 37139 Errthum Road in Guttenberg for an assault report. They arrested Nachman Weiss, 18, of Guttenberg, and transported him to the Clayton County Jail on charges of possession of a marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sunday, Nov. 28
At 9:11 p.m., deputies initiated a traffic stop on Highway 3 near Alpha Avenue and arrested Amanda Koopman, of Strawberry Point. She was transported to jail on charges driving while license barred, speeding, and fraudulent use of registration.
Monday, Nov. 29
Deputies were dispatched to a report of a possible no contact order violation. Upon the completion of an investigation, Lonnie Davis Jr., of Elkader, was charged with violation of a no contact order and arrested on Dec. 6.
Thursday, Dec. 2
At 9:25 p.m, deputies were dispatched to 310 E Niagara in Garnavillo for a reported assault. Deputies came into contact with Bradley Gregory, 42, of Garnavillo. Upon further investigation, Gregory was arrested and transported to jail on a charge of assault causing bodily injury.
Saturday, Dec. 4
At 2:57 a.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Pleasant Ridge Road near Scott Hollow Road of a black 2005 GMC Sierra K2500 for a speeding violation. The driver, Jamarr Joseph Tanniehill, 20, of Monona, was arrested on the charges of first-offense operating while intoxicated, excessive speed, and possession of alcohol under the legal age.
Sunday, Dec. 5
At 12:27 a.m., a deputy made a traffic stop on a gray 2000 Chevrolet 2500 on East Hill Street in St. Olaf for an equipment violation. The driver, Timothy Lee Olson, of St. Olaf, was arrested and taken to jail for second-offense operating while under the influence.