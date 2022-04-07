Tuesday, March 22
At 6:12 p.m., Clayton County deputies arrested Glen Henke, 49, of Strawberry Point on a failure to appear warrant. Henke was transported to the Clayton County Law Enforcement Center where he posted bond and was released.
Friday, April 1
At 5:05 a.m., deputies made a traffic stop on a black Ford Fusion at Highway 128 and Heron Avenue for an equipment violation and wound up arresting Nathan Daniel Mitchell, 39, of St Olaf, on a charge of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, April 3
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office took a traffic complaint of a Black Jeep all over the roadway. Deputies found the Jeep parked at the intersection of Osterdock Road and 355th Street. Further investigation led deputies to arrest the driver, Jason Steger, 39, of rural Colesburg, on a charge of second-offense operating while intoxicated (aggravated misdemeanor).
Monday, April 4
A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Union Street and Washington Street in Edgewood and arrested Scott Timmerman, 55, of Strawberry Point, on a charge of driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor).
Tuesday, April 5
Deputies were dispatched to a residence in rural Strawberry Point for an active domestic disturbance. Travis F. Norton, 28, of Strawberry Point was arrested after being located on a camper on the property. He refused to comply with the commands of officers on scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was eventually subdued, and taken into custody on the charges of domestic abuse assault (strangulation) causing bodily injury (Class D felony), possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense (Class D felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), and interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor). The Clayton County Sheriffs Office was assisted on scene by the Strawberry Point Police, the Elkader Police, and the Delaware County Sheriffs Office.