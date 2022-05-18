Wednesday, April 20
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Darwin M. Miller, 51, of Elkader, A criminal investigation determined in December 2021 Miller had, on at least two occasions engaged in the performance of sex acts with a minor between the ages of 14 and 15. He was charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony
Friday, May 6
At 7:36 p.m., Clayton County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 13 near Forest Road and arrested Carl Nagel, 23, of Monona, transporting him to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with driving while revoked. He was additionally cited for operating a non-registered vehicle.
At 10:26 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident on Pumpkin Ridge Road and arrested Mckenzi Schmerbach, 26, of Guttenberg, transporting her to the Clayton County Jail where she was charged with operating while Intoxicated 1st Offense. She was additionally cited for failure to maintain control. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Guttenberg Police Department.
Sunday, May 8
At 12:49 a.m.deputies made a traffic stop on a black 2012 Ford Fusion on Glider Road, and arrested Austin Martin Mitchell, of St Olaf, for second-offense operating while intoxicated. He was transported to the Clayton County Jail.
Monday, May 9
At 5:42 a.m., deputies received information from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office that Leisha Henderson, 26, arrived at the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office to post bond for an inmate, but Henderson had a barred driver’s license status and was observed leaving the Sheriff’s Office in a gold Chevrolet HHR. The vehicle was later located on Hwy. 128 east of Clayton Center and where deputies stopped the vehicle and identified Henderson as the driver. She was issued a summons to appear for driving while barred (aggravated misdemeanor).
Clayton County deputies arrested Rikki Lea Kountkofsky, 35, on a Clayton County arrest warrant for third-degree theft and transported her to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office where she is being held on a $2,500 cash bond.
Thursday, May 12
At 10:34 p.m., deputies made a traffic stop on a black 2012 Ford Taurus on Highway 52., and arrested Jose Jomar Colon Medina, of Postville, for driving while license suspended. Medina was held in the Clayton County Jail.