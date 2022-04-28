Friday April 1
At 4:52 p.m., Clayton County deputies were dispatched to 201 Commercial Street in Strawberry Point to assist the Strawberry Point Police Department. Deputies came into contact with d Johnathan Steele, 40, of Englewood, Colorado. Steele was charged with operating while intoxicated-first offense. The Sheriffs Office was assisted by the Strawberry Point Police Department.
Wednesday, April 6
On Oct. 27, 2021, the Clayton County Sheriffs Office took a report of a vehicle stolen from a residence during the evening of Oct. 26, 2021, in rural Farmersburg. On Oct. 31, 2021 the stolen vehicle was recovered in the city limits of La Crosse, Wisconsin. During the investigation a suspect was developed and identified as Bryce Allen Benson of La Crosse, who was released from the Clayton County Jail on Oct. 26, 2021. On April 6th, 2022, Benson was transported to the Clayton County Sheriffs Office for valid arrest warrants. Through the investigation it was learned that Benson did take the vehicle on Oct. 26 and abandoned it in La Crosse. Benson is being charged with operation without owners consent an aggravated misdemeanor.
Saturday April 9
At 11:42 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Pleasant Ridge Road near Spook Cave Road for a one vehicle rollover accident with unknown injuries. Kashton Mathis, 18, of Monona, was operating the vehicle at the time of the accident. Mathis and a15-year-old juvenile passenger also of Monona were traveling westbound on Pleasant Ridge Road when Mathis lost control, entered the south ditch, and overturned. Both Mathis and his juvenile passenger sustained minor injuries. Mathis was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated-first offense, failure to provide proof of financial liability — accident related, and failure to maintain control.
monday, April 11
On Aug. 3, 2021, the Clayton County Sheriffs Office investigated a burglary in the Bloody Run Park area. During the investigation, deputies found that Justin Schomacker and Rikki Kountkofsky were in possession of the stolen items. Schomacker was arrested on April 11, 2022, on a warrant for third-degree burglary a Class D felony and Rikki Kountkofsky is being charged with third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Friday, April 15
At 2:34 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Highway 76 near the Clayton/Allamakee County line for a one-vehicle accident. Trent Reisner, 32, was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was additionally cited for failure to maintain control and failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Saturday, April 23
Deputies arrested Kenze Yoder, 20, of Colesburg, on a Clayton County warrant for driving while revoked. Yoder was held on $1,000 bond.
At 9:54 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 3 near the industrial park south of Strawberry Point. Jacob Kleinlein 20, of Edgewood, was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Strawberry Point Police Department.