Saturday, May 21
At 10:12 p.m., the Clayton County Sheriffs Office received a 911 call of a one vehicle rollover with injuries and entrapment on Hilton Road southwest of Elkport. Upon arrival, deputies observed two passengers who had exited the vehicle. The driver, identified as Dalton Becker, 23, of Dundee, was still trapped and required extrication by the fire department. Deputies observed signs of impairment from Becker, and a search warrant was granted for a specimen of his blood. All parties were transported to local hospitals for treatment, and Becker was cited for failure to maintain control and open container (driver). Additional charges are pending. The Clayton County Sheriffs Office was assisted by the Delaware County Sheriffs Office, Guttenberg Ambulance, Garber Fire Department and Garber First Responders, Edgewood Ambulance and AutoTek Service Center.
Tuesday, May 24
On Feb. 8, the Sheriffs Office took a report from a rural McGregor resident of a theft on his property. Through a investigation with the Mar-Mac Police Department, a search warrant was granted for a suspect’s property in Guttenberg, and the stolen property was recovered. Lee Robert Earl, 38, of Guttenberg, was arrested May 24 and charged with third-degree theft. Court document say Earl allegedly stole a dumpster.
Wednesday, May 25
At 10:08 p.m., the Sheriffs Office took a report from a female subject in the city of Volga that her neighbor had just come outside of his house and exposed himself to her. Jericho Adam Coonfare, 38, was arrested June 9 on a warrant on the charge of indecent exposure.
Sunday, May 29
At 8:10 p.m., the Sheriffs Office took a report of a possible domestic disturbance on Greenfield Avenue, rural Monona. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with both parties. Upon further investigation, it was determined that no assault had taken place, but that the male subject had earlier driven to the residence on a suspended license. Christopher Oelke, 49, of Monona, was arrested and taken into custody for driving while license suspended.
Monday, May 30
At 9:40 p.m., the Sheriffs Office received a report of a motorcycle vs deer accident on HWY 3 near Dogwood Ave, rural Strawberry Point. John Cantwell Jr., 61, of Strawberry Point, was operating a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle, when he struck a deer that entered the roadway. Cantwell suffered injuries from the collision, and was transported by EMS for medical evaluation. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Strawberry Point Police Department, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, and Strawberry Point EMS.
Thursday, June 2
At 10:02 p.m., a deputy made a traffic stop on a black 2011 Ford Taurus, for an equipment violation, on Highway 18 near the intersection of Spook Cave Road. Upon further investigation the driver, James Thomas Scherer 36 of Barnes City, was arrested for driving while license suspended.