Monday, Jan. 24
At about 6:50 p.m., the Clayton County Communications Center received a 911 call about a motorist that nearly struck the reporting party head-on on Highway 18 near Monona. Deputies located the vehicle being operated in the city of Luana a short time later, a traffic stop was initiated. Craig Bugenhagen, 62, of Luana, was was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail, where he was charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated and driving on the wrong side of a two-lane highway.
Saturday, Jan. 29
At about 5:02 p.m., officers with the Strawberry Point Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 100 block of North Elkader Street in Strawberry Point. Clayton County deputies assisted. A passenger, Carson “C.J.” Cooper, 18, of Strawberry Point, was arrested by deputies and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The driver, Charles McDowell, 38, of Strawberry Point, was arrested and charged by the Strawberry Point Police Department for third-offense possession of methamphetamine, third-offense possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended.
Monday, Jan. 31
At 3:18 p.m., deputies were on routine patrol in the city of Garnavillo when they arrested Gage Durnan, 23, of Garnavillo, on an active arrest warrant from Fayette County. He was transported to the Clayton County Jail.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
At 5:59 p.m., deputies located and arrested Stanley Colsch, 40, of Garnavillo, on an active arrest warrant from Clayton County for felony forgery. The Garnavillo Police Department assisted.
On Wednesday, Feb. 9
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mickie L. Ellis, 35, of New Hampton, for an outstanding Clayton County arrest warrant. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office assisted