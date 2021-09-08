Friday, June 18
At 1:52 p.m., Clayton County deputies along with Strawberry Police Department attempted to serve an active arrest warrant at 38045 Forestville Road. During contact with the subjects of the residence, the odor of raw marijuana was detected. A search warrant was approved and executed on the residence. Deputies found drug paraphernalia and a white crystallized substance, which was sent to the DCI lab for testing. The test results indicated the substance was 2.2 grams of methamphetamine. On Sept. 3, Michael Hutchinson, of Strawberry Point, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Saturday, Aug. 14
Deputies were dispatched to Miners Creek Road for a report of a single motor vehicle accident. Deputies determined that Amy Zacek of Colesburg was operating a 2016 Dodge Durango when she lost control and rolled the vehicle into a creek bed. The vehicle sustained approximately $20,000 damage. Minor injuries were reported.
Sunday, Aug. 22
Deputies were dispatched to 23592 Fawn Hollow Road for a possible assault. Upon further investigation, Chad Leigh Tudahl of Elkader was placed under arrest and transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged for domestic abuse assault. The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Elkader Police Department.
Thursday, Aug. 26
A Deputy made a traffic stop on tan 2000 Chevy Silverado for a traffic violation. Upon further investigation, the driver Tiffany Bell Scarff of McGregor was placed under arrest and transported to the Clayton County Jail where she was charged for operating while under the influence-second offense.
At 2:15 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a property dispute at 802 Main Street in Garber. Upon arrival deputies made contact with the reporting party, Timothy Schmitt of Guttenberg. During the investigation deputies found Schmitt had methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia on his person. He was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
At 7:27 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a traffic complaint on Aspen Avenue near Postville. Deputies located the vehicle and came into contact with Cory Cannon, 44, of West Union. Upon further investigation, Cory was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with operating while intoxicated-first offense.
Saturday, Aug. 29
At 12:21 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the Spook Cave Campground for a possible assault that occurred. Upon further investigation, Marinela Kruse of McGregor was placed under arrest and transported to the Clayton County Jail where she was charged for Domestic Abuse Assault.
Sunday, Aug. 30
At 10:27 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover on the Gunder Road north of Elkader. Emily Courtney of Decorah had lost control and rolled her vehicle into a culvert. Elkader Fire was able to extract Emily from her vehicle and she was transported to Mercy One Elkader by Mercy One Ambulance for minor injuries. Also assisting on scene was Edgewood Auto Towing and Recovery.
Friday, Sept. 3
At 12:48 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 28123 205th Street Garnavillo for a disturbance/vehicle in the ditch. Upon further investigation, Linda Kay Knockel of Monona was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail, where she was charged for operating while under the influence-first offense. Knockel also was cited for failure to maintain control. The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Elkader Police Department.