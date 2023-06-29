In the moments following Wednesday morning’s water main failure at the Little Husky Learning Center, the cleanup efforts began with the removal of water that had pooled in various locations, a formidable task accomplished by Thursday evening, Oelwein Schools superintendent Josh Ehn said.
“Pretty much all the standing water was cleaned up yesterday by about 4 p.m., and we started emptying out some of the classrooms. This morning,” he explained, Thursday, “we are finishing moving out the stuff that’s salvageable so that we can prepare for removal of carpet, cleaning of carpet; there
will (also) be an environmental specialist here today (doing) surface testing to check for contaminants and mold, etc., to make sure that it is safe, and that will determine what the final mitigation practices look like.”
“From there,” Ehn continued, “its figuring out the contractors that are available to mobilize, to be able to help fix a series of problems; mostly, it will be this floor (at the site of the rupture) that has to be torn out and repaired.”
Though the damage is extensive, Ehn is confident the calamity will not significantly affect the start of the upcoming school year. “We are looking at a 6-week time window we have to be ready to go back to school,” he noted. “I don’t think there’s anything at this point that would tell us that we can’t be open for the start of the school year.”
As for the childcare normally offered in the facility, “they are closed right now until July 5. We think we can be open again (then), but we need those tests to come back so we know those areas are safe;” the Wellness Center, meanwhile, narrowly avoided serious damage, although “water did end up in their entryway,” Ehn noted.
Now, with the water gone and most rooms vacant, the long-term restoration of the site will begin in earnest, Ehn said.
“We will evacuate all our people and turn the building over to the contractors. They have equipment coming in to dehumidify. It will have to be sealed off, with nobody in or out for a few days,” he observed.
That stage of the clean-up is expected to last through the Fourth of July holiday, Ehn said.
Awaiting the surface test results, meanwhile, is also a crucial next step; “following that, it’s the full repair, repairing this, and then any repairs to damaged materials: flooring, potentially walls, insulation and cabinetry. We hope to be starting that work by July 10.”
Though the recovery will not be swift or easy, Ehn emphasized his intention to not only restore, but to improve the facility where possible, working to reverse what some may regard as a misfortune.
“It will be put back the way it was. That’s the promise,” Ehn concluded. “If there’s an opportunity to make improvements, find areas to make things better through this process, we will.”