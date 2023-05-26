CLERMONT — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to an emergency call involving a single-vehicle accident at 2:53 p.m. Monday, May 22, on Canoe Road. According to the deputy’s report, George Fettkether, 72, of Clermont, was driving north on Canoe Road when he lost consciousness. His Chevrolet pickup crossed the southbound traffic lane, struck a utility pole and went into the ditch. The force of the crash broke the pole in half causing a live electrical line to fall to the ground.
The deputy reported Fettkether was able to get out of his vehicle before law enforcement and medical personnel arrived. He sustained minor injuries, and the pickup was considered a total loss.
Assisting the deputies at the scene were Clermont Fire and Ambulance, Torkelson Motors, Alliant Energy and Fayette County Conservation. The accident remains under investigation.