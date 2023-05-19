Two Clermont residents are facing possession and child endangerment charges following their arrest last week.
According to court documents, at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence on Clermont’s Mill Street.
During the police action, both 43-year-old Jeremiah Cannon Young and Vanessa
Rae Young, 36, were arrested, as, during a search of the residence, officials seized “baggies, scales, paraphernalia, and a container with a small amount of crystallized substance,” the documents explain, with the substance later testing “positive for methamphetamine.” In addition, a safe located in a shed on the property also had methamphetamine residue.
At the time of the search, meanwhile, “there... were 2 minor children at the residence,” while the drugs and other illegal items were “located in the bedroom closet accessible by anyone,” the documents state.
Following their arrest, Jeremiah and Vanessa Young were transported to the Fayette County Jail, having each been charged with two counts of child endangerment, both aggravated misdemeanors, along with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance – methamphetamine 1st offense.
Jeremiah and Vanessa Young were later released after posting bond. Each is scheduled to make an initial appearance on May 24.
Vanessa Young, however, was arrested again on Thursday, May 18, on a Wisconsin Department of Corrections warrant for a probation violation. She was then transported to the Fayette County Jail and held without bond awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.
In executing the May 10 warrant, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol and the Postville Police Department Canine Unit.