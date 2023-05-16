A Fayette County woman was arrested early Sunday after the execution of a search warrant at a Clermont residence led to the seizure of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
At approximately 1 a.m. on May 14, law enforcement with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant at a residence on Clay Street in Clermont. During the police action, Sheriff’s deputies made contact with 38-year-old Melissa Ellen Shaw while she pulled into the home’s driveway.
During a subsequent search of the residence, “there was a baggie of crystallized substance found in (Shaw’s) purse on her bed along with a glass pipe,” according to court documents. In the same quarters, officials also located a pipe loaded with marijuana, along with another “baggie with residue, which tested positive for methamphetamine on a test kit... found on the bedside table,” all accessible in the unlocked bedroom.
At the time of the search, as well, Shaw’s 13-year-old child was at the home, though her other children, a 2 and a 4-year-old, “were not present during the execution of warrant,” the documents state.
As a result of the search, Shaw was arrested, having been charged with three misdemeanors, including possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine — 1st offense, possession of a controlled substance — marijuana 1st offense, as well as one count of child endangerment, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shaw, who was released after posting bond, is scheduled to make her initial appearance to face the charges on May 24.