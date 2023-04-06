Iowan Jen Loeb completed her dream of climbing the highest peak on each continent in 2021, making her the first and only woman from Iowa to do so. Loeb will chronicle “Climbing Mount Everest” in a like-named program, at 6 p.m. Monday, April 10 at the Oelwein Public Library.
Attendees will learn about the tools Loeb used to climb and their functions, according to library staff. Photos and a video will show her climbing through the icefall section of Everest.
Loeb started on her goal of scaling the “seven summits” in 2010, scaling the tallest, Everest in 2016, and completing the final peak in 2021, per her website.
She holds a degree in biology from Wartburg College and has volunteered locally, nationally and internationally, including a trip to Ghana in 2006.
This program is sponsored by the Oelwein Public Library Foundation.