Cody Emery to lead county 4-H Summer Day Camps 2022

Cody Emery, Youth Outreach Educator, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Fayette County is excited to provide leadership for the summer day camps being held throughout Fayette County for children in grades K-6th.
2022 Summer Day camps will be held from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at designated locations, with the cost being $15 if a current 4-H member and $20 for non-members. Participants must bring a sack lunch, unless specified.
NEW in 2022 Summer Camp registration will be done through 4-H Online. Day Camps must have a minimum of 8 and several have a limit of 20 maximum.
To register for summer day camps please go to https://www.extension.iastate.edu/fayette/
1. Hover over the tab “4-H & Youth”
2. Select/click on “Summer Programs”
3. Scroll to the bottom till you find “2022 Day Camp Schedule & Registration”
4. Find the camp and click on the GREEN Register button
5. This will take you to 4-H Online, then you can follow the options below.
For currently enrolled 4-H Clover Kids and community 4-H club members:
1. Log in using your 4HOnline email and password. If you do not know or remember your password – click “Do not remember password.” A temporary password will be sent to the email associated with your account. (Do not create a new account … this creates duplicates within the system and will cause delays with your event registration.)
2. Once you have logged in, you will be taken to the Member List screen. If you are not listed as a member, click the “Add Member” button. Adults participating (if there is an adult option for the event) will also need to follow this process.
3. To view all Events of which you are eligible to attend, click Events in the navigation pane. A list of all available options will appear.
4. Click on the event for which you wish to register. Select “4-H” and complete the remaining screens.
For participants (non-members):
If you had an account in 4-H Online at any point, please contact your county office prior to enrolling in an event.
1. If you do not have or never have had a 4-H Online account, click on “Don’t have an account?” link and complete the steps to create an account.
2. Select Iowa 4-H Youth Development as your institution.
3. When prompted for which program you would like to join, select “4-H” and complete the remaining screens. You will be prompted to complete demographic information needed for federal reporting, electronically sign consents and permissions, etc.
For additional assistance with questions regarding registering for a Summer Day Camp or joining 4-H in Fayette County, please contact the Fayette County Extension Office by calling 563-425-3331 or emailing cbemery@iastate.edu or kellymd@iastate.edu.