Fayette County Economic Development and Tourism was active in 2022 working towards strategic priorities and responding to opportunities!
As always, we had the opportunity to partner with each other and multiple organizations to work towards continued improvement and expansion for Fayette County. We now have 35 different cities, financial institutions, utilities, education partners and organizations working together as a 501c6 nonprofit to foster economic development and tourism within Fayette County.
It is important that we revisit our mission, vision and statement of work to stay on track with our goals and objectives:
Mission: Foster and implement tourism and business development and expansion in Fayette County.
Vision: Make Fayette County a thriving, desirable location for individuals to live, work and visit.
Statement of Work: Strive to work with stakeholders, business owners, community residents, downtown organizations and regional statewide partners to develop and identify projects and initiatives that strengthen the existing businesses and resources within the county and foster new business and resource development within each community.
The Executive Committee meets monthly to review the organization’s budget and activities, including development of marketing and advertising materials, sponsorships and memberships, data gathering initiatives, small business assistance and financial leveraging opportunities. I meet regularly with 20+ partnering organizations and committees, as well, to help share information, leverage resources and identify opportunities for collaboration.
In 2022, I’m excited to share that we were designated a Home Base Iowa Community and that we completed our first county-wide housing assessment since 2011. We had the opportunity to sponsor two local conferences put on by enthusiastic business owners that focused on entrepreneurship and existing business support and leadership.
I was able to provide support and guidance to the City of West Union for their trail project, which will connect the community to Echo Valley State Park. In fact, they just received a $581,350 State Recreational Trails Grant for the project!
Oelwein is also working on an exciting project to turn the old Dollar General building into a new event center! I’ve been happy to provide letters of support and help champion the project in recent weeks.
Local and regional partnerships remained strong in 2022. We collaborated on several projects and programs with Fayette County Conservation, the River Bluffs Scenic Byway Board, Turkey River Recreational Corridor, Northeast Iowa RC&D, Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission, Northeast Iowa Business Network and the Northeast Iowa Tourism Association.
I’m pleased to share the exciting projects and priorities for 2023 and beyond including development of the Fayette County Travel Guide, support of the Oelwein Farmers Market in partnership with the Northeast Iowa RC&D and work with the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Tourism Office to analyze visitor data, which will help drive our marketing initiatives and promotions. I look forward to continued success and enthusiasm as we move further into 2023!