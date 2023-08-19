At the LifeServe Blood Center Oelwein drive on Aug. 11, a total of 30 units of blood were collected, enough to save and sustain the lives of 90 people in need.
LifeServe Blood Center recognized donors who achieved milestone total donations at this blood drive. They are, Diane Rourke, with 6 gallons, and James Kuennen with 5 gallons donated total.
LifeServed thanked all who donated and otherwise assisted, including the volunteer sponsors, Friends of MercyOne and the Oelwein Public Library.
Persons may text “LIFESERVE” to 999-777 to make their next appointment.