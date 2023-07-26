March 24, 2021
MONONA — Colleen A. Darby died March 24, 2021, at the Carroll Center Nursing Home in Sarasota, Florida after a short illness.
A visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Monday, July 31, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Monona. There will also be a one hour visitation before services at the church Tuesday.
Memorial funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Faith Lutheran Church in Monona, with the Rev. Mel Harris as the officiant. Inurnment will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Monona.